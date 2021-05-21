Indian shares gain as financials rebound, SBI results awaited

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Bengaluru, May 21 Indian shares rose on Friday,helped by a rebound in financial stocks, as investors awaited quarterly earnings results from State Bank of India, the country's largest lender by assets.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 0.55% to 14,987.85 by 0355 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.57% to 49,845.78.
Investor sentiment was also helped by a rise in broader Asian markets, following overnight gains on Wall Street as fears receded about inflation and an early tapering of stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
In Mumbai trading, the Nifty Bank Index rose 1.13% after a more than 1% drop on Thursday. Private-sector lenders HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top boosts to the Nifty 50.
Also read: Day Trading Guide for May 21, 2021
State Bank of India rose 1.3% ahead of its March-quarter results. The lender is expected to report a jump in net profit.
State-run refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd rose 7.2% after posting higher March-quarter net profit on Thursday.
Fellow refiners and Nifty 50 components Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd gained 1.8% and 1.3%, respectively.
Meanwhile, India's new coronavirus infections stayed below the 300,000 mark for the fifth straight day.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
The novel, originally written in Italian, reads like a narrator’s despatches to the self, pithy meditations ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...