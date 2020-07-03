Sensex, Nifty hit near 4-month highs, RIL rises on Intel investment

Indian shares scaled near four-month highs on Friday, as upbeat data from the United States and China outweighed concerns about surging domestic cases of the novel coronavirus, while Reliance Industries climbed after Intel invested in its digital unit.

The benchmark indexes rose for a third day, with the NSE Nifty 50 index rising 0.41% to 10,595.20 by 9.55 am and the S&P BSE Sensex by 0.41% to 35,992.36. Both indexes were set for their third straight weekly gain.

Broader Asian markets were supported by data that showed China's services sector in June expanded at the fastest pace in over a decade, and a better-than-expected jump in U.S. nonfarm payrolls.

In Mumbai, Reliance Industries Ltd rose as much as 1.4% to its highest since June 22 after saying Intel Corp would buy a 0.39% stake in its digital unit, Jio Platforms, for ₹ 1,895 crore ($253.55 million).

Shares of Cadila Healthcare Ltd rose as much as 4.6% after getting an approval from Indian regulators to begin human studies for its Covid-19 vaccine contender.