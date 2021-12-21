Stocks

Domestic shares bounce back after steep fall in the last session as IT, metals rise

Reuters BENGALURU | Updated on December 21, 2021

Nifty 50 index up 0.75 per cent at 16,740, Sensex gains 0.86 per cent at 56,300

Indian shares edged up on Tuesday after tumbling as much as 3 per cent in the previous session, helped by gains in information technology and metal stocks, even as surging Omicron Covid-19 cases threaten the global economic recovery.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.75 per cent to 16,740 by 0346 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.86 per cent at 56,300.28.

Investors have been keeping a tab on the spread of the Omicron variant and associated restrictions, as New Zealand delayed the planned reopening of its international border and several other countries reimposed social distancing measures.

Shares of Adani Enterprises rose 1.5 per cent after the company was awarded infrastructure projects worth 170.85 billion rupees.

The Nifty IT index rose 1.2 per cent, while the metals index gained 1.7 per cent.

Published on December 21, 2021

stocks and shares
NSE
BSE
