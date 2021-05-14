Indian shares set for first weekly loss in three as metals drag

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
Indian shares slipped for a third straight session on Friday and were set for their first weekly loss in three as metal stocks extended losses after a recent rally and IT majors slid.
Data released after market hours on Wednesday showed Indian inflation eased to a three-month low in April, but experts warned that lockdowns to contain the surge in coronavirus cases risk creating supply bottlenecks that could fuel price pressures in coming months.
The NSE Nifty 50 index edged down 0.13% to 14,678.1by 0356 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.07% to 48,658.24. Both indexes are set to finish the holiday-shortened week about 1% lower after losses earlier in the week on U.S. inflation worries.
The Nifty Metal index dropped nearly 3% and was on course for a weekly loss as metal prices slid after a record-setting rally, while IT firms Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys fell 1.5% and 1.2%, respectively.
Capping losses, Asian Paints surged 8.6% and agrochemicals maker UPL rose more than 5% after reporting jumps in quarterly profit.
Nifty components Larsen & Toubro, Cipla and Dr Reddy's Laboratories are scheduled to report results on Friday
The production version of new small van model series will debut in 2022
Ducati has launched the Streetfighter V4 and V4 S for the Indian market. This is also the first all new BS6 ...
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
The present arena of hatred against Gandhi is undermining a rich and complex history of anti-racial and ...
Some believe that the heated debate on a recent campaign against sexual harassment in academics is a ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...