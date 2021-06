Indian shares trade lower; ITC falls nearly 2%

Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday, weighed down by consumer goods giant ITC Ltd as its profit slipped in the March quarter, while broader Asian stocks edged higher after data showed U.S. manufacturing activity rose in May.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.19 per cent to 15,545.50 by 0345 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex shed 0.25 per cent to 51,800.02.

Cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate ITC fell more than 2 per cent and was the biggest drag to the Nifty 50. Financials stocks also declined, with mortgage lender HDFC Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd falling 0.6 per cent each.

HDFC has risen in the last six trading sessions out of eight.

Asian shares edged up to near three-month highs on Wednesday and global equities held steady near a record, as data showing higher U.S. manufacturing activity in May cheered investors looking for signs of a continued rebound in the world's largest economy.