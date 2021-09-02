IndianOil’s foreign currency bonds list on NSE’s international exchange

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
NSE International Exchange (NSE IFSC) on Thursday announced the listing of IndianOil’s foreign currency bonds on its debt securities market platform.
NSE IFSC is a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange.
Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Director — Finance, IndianOil, said the company’s foreign currency bonds of $1.4 billion and Singapore $400 million have been listed on NSE IFSC and India INX exchanges. “The advent of IFSC at Gift City has provided an opportunity for Indian companies to access offshore funds within India, and we believe that today’s listing of our bonds is a step in that direction,” he added.
Indian Oil achieves refinery run of 88.6% in Q1FY22
Since its launch, the NSE IFSC debt securities market has listed medium-term notes worth over $22 billion and issues aggregating to about $14.12 billion (including about $800 million green bonds).
Manoj Kumar, Executive Director, IFSC, said: “We are enhancing the global competitiveness of IFSC by developing a sustainable finance ecosystem and innovative product offerings. We are committed to providing a vibrant financial services ecosystem to attract foreign investment to make Gift IFSC a global financial hub.”
NSE IFSC joins hands with BSO to connect global investors
Ravi Varanasi, President, NSE Group, said: “The setting up of international financial services centres in India offers a wide range of products to raise funds in various currencies, and this is the first time an issuer is listing Singapore dollar denominated currency bonds in NSE IFSC.”
NSE IFSC Ltd launched a debt securities market on March 16, 2018, for the listing and trading of debt securities in multiple foreign currency bonds, green bonds, masala bonds, notes, and so on.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...