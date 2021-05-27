Stocks

Indices continue to trade flat; Sensex up 86 points, Nifty above 15,300

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 27, 2021

Benchmark indices maintained marginal gains and were trading in the green on Thursday afternoon, led by IT stocks.

After opening on a flat note, the market remained volatile in the first half amid mixed global cues. Indices were dragged by heavyweights such as the HDFC twins.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was at 51,104.38, up 86.86 points or 0.17 per cent. It hit an intra-day high of 51,217.96 and a low of 50,917.59. Nifty 50 was at 15,337.95, up 37.74 points or 0.24 per cent. It hit an intra-day high of 15,365.10 and a low of 15,278.60.

Wipro, TCS, Tata Steel, Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Bajaj Finserv, ONGC and HDFC Bank were among the top laggards.

IT maintains momentum, financials under pressure

On the sectoral front, IT and auto stocks rallied while financials and realty stocks remained under pressure. Meanwhile, metal stocks recovered from the previous session’s losses.

Nifty IT was up 1.61 per cent and Nifty Metal was up 1.24 per cent. Nifty Auto was up 0.76 per cent.

Nifty Financial Services was down by 0.27 per cent, while Nifty Realty slipped 0.83 per cent.

Nifty Pharma was also under pressure and was down by 0.21 per cent.

Broader indices rebound sharply

Broader indices rebounded sharply to outperform the benchmarks. All broader indices were in green.

Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.63 per cent, the Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.67 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.56 per cent, the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.59 per cent.

The volatility index softened 0.89 per cent to 20.69.

Published on May 27, 2021

stocks and shares
