Indices trade flat with positive bias; IT stocks trade in green

Equity benchmark Sensex advanced over 150 points in opening trade on Tuesday tracking gains in index majors Infosys, HDFC Bank and TCS, despite weak cues from global markets.

At 10.20 am, the 30-share BSE index was trading 120 points or 0.30 per cent higher at 40,552, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 31 points or 0.27 per cent to 11,904.

HCL Tech was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging around 3 per cent, followed by L&T, M&M, Tech Mahindra, Maruti, TCS, Asian Paints, Infosys and HDFC Bank.

On the other hand, ONGC, Nestle India, SBI, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 448.62 points or 1.12 per cent higher at 40,431.60. The broader NSE Nifty surged 110.60 points or 0.94 per cent to finish at 11,873.05.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,656.78 crore on a net basis on Monday.

Buying in specific index-heavyweight stocks lifted benchmark indices despite negative cues from global markets, traders said.

According to Arjun Yash Mahajan, Head Institutional Business at Reliance Securities, major financial services and insurance (BFSI) stocks may see some amount of consolidation at these levels before making any further direction.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index slipped 1.6%. Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.5%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index futures fell 0.7%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index futures lost 0.6% earlier.

Currencies

The yen was flat at 105.39 per dollar. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.1%. The euro climbed 0.4% to $1.1770. The British pound increased 0.3% to $1.2946. The onshore yuan strengthened 0.3% to 6.6773 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed two basis points to 0.77%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $40.71 a barrel. Brent crude dropped 1% to $42.50 a barrel. Gold was flat at $1,904.18 an ounce.