Indices open higher; ONGC up 2 per cent

Opening bell: Benchmark equity indices opened on a firm footing on Monday tracking Asian peers amid optimism about some progress on stimulus talks in Washington.

At 9.16 am, the Sensex is up 335 points at 40,318, while Nifty is up 96 points at 11,858.

The Bank Nifty and Realty indices have opened with gains of 1.6 per cent each. The other indices like Nifty Auto and Pharma are up 0.8 per cent while the Nifty Metal index is up 0.9 per cent.

These are some of the main moves in global markets:

Stocks: S&P 500 futures rose 0.7% as of 11:10 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 was little changed Friday. Topix index rose 1.4%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 1.2%. South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.9%. Hang Seng Index gained 1.3%. Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.8%. Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.3%.

Currencies: The yen traded flat at 105.40 per dollar. The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.6925 per dollar. The euro was little changed at $1.1714. The British pound was at $1.2933, up 0.1%. The kiwi gained 0.3% to 66.22 U.S. cents. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%.

Bonds: The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced more than one basis point to 0.76%. Australias 10-year bond yield gained more than two basis points to 0.75%.

Commodities: West Texas Intermediate dipped 0.3% to $40.76 a barrel.

Gold was little changed at $1,901.79 an ounce.