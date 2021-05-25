Stocks

Indices open in green; Sensex up 265 points

PTI | Updated on May 25, 2021

The benchmark indices opened today's session on a positive note.

The BSE-Sensex surged 265.07 points to 50,916.97 and Nifty jumped 86 points to 15,283.70.

Published on May 25, 2021

stock market
