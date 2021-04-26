Stocks

Indices open in green; Sensex up 430 points

PTI | Updated on April 26, 2021

The benchmark indices opened today session on a positive note.

The BSE Sensex surged 430.31 points to 48,308.76 in opening session. Meanwhile, Nifty jumped 121.65 points to 14,463.

