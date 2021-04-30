Stocks

Shares set to snap 4-day gaining streak, Reliance earnings eyed

Reuters | Updated on April 30, 2021

Sensex down 0.84%; Nifty near 14,800 levels

The benchmark indices stepped back on Friday after four straight sessions of gains that set them on course for their strongest week since early-February, with earnings of Reliance Industries, the country's most valuable company, in focus.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.78 per cent to 14,778.9, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.84 per cent to 49,345.57. Both the indexes are likely to close the week around 3 per cent higher on gains from upbeat earnings reports.

Reliance was marginally lower ahead of its quarterly results. The stock is up more than 6 per cent this week, as of its last close.

Wipro climbed as much as 4 per cent to a record high after the IT firm raised its outlook for June-quarter IT services revenue following the close of an acquisition.

Benchmark Nifty 50 component IndusInd Bank is also due to report earnings later in the day

Published on April 30, 2021

stock market
