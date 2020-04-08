10.20 am

Rupee opening: The Indian rupee slips 21 paise to 75.85 against US dollar in early trade.

9.47 am

UK nod boosts Shilpa Medicare

Shares of Shipa Medicare on Tuesday locked in the 5-per cent upper circuit after the pharma company said it has received the UK health regulator’s approval for its anti-cancer drug, Imatinib. The stock is trading at ₹297.05 on NSE, up 4.98 per cent. Read more here

9.38 am

Oil prices jump on hopes for OPEC, Russia meeting on output cuts

Oil bounced back on Wednesday, with United States (US) crude jumping over $1, lifted by hopes that a meeting between OPEC members and allied producers on Thursday will trigger output cuts to shore up prices that have crumbled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent crude was up by 75 cents, or 2.4 per cent, at $32.62 per barrel by 0246 GMT after falling 3.6 per cent on Tuesday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.30, or 5.5 per cent, to $24.93 a barrel after dropping 9.4 per cent in the previous session.

9.35 am

Dollar creeps higher as virus worries return

The dollar found a footing on Wednesday as investors returned to safe-havens, unwinding some risk currency gains made on hopes the coronavirus crisis in Europe and New York was slowing.

The greenback rose on most majors besides the safe-haven Japanese yen, a day after suffering its worst drop against a basket of currencies in nearly two weeks.

Safe-haven gains were slight but gathered pace in morning trade as the two-day rally in Asia's equity markets lost steam and bonds and gold firmed.

9.34 am

Asian shares cautiously gain on virus hopes, dollar slips

Asian stock markets rallied for a second day on Tuesday, and riskier currencies rose, buoyed by tentative signs the coronavirus crisis may be levelling off in New York and receding in Europe.

Gains lacked Monday's momentum, but were broad, even though global coronavirus cases kept rising and an economic crash on a scale not seen for generations looms large.

The United States is bracing for its toughest week yet as the death toll climbs above 10,000 while across the Atlantic, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has entered intensive care after his COVID-19 symptoms worsened.

Japan's Nikkei rose 2% and has erased most of last week's losses after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe promised a massive $991 billion economic stimulus package - equal to 20% of GDP.

9.30 am

Does a softening VIX foretell better days?

After the major bounce-back in indices, one question that marketmen are asking is whether the worst is over for the markets. If one goes by the clue from the volatility index — the India VIX — one can assume that the worst may be behind. The volatility index of the NSE has fallen sharply in the past few days. Read more here

9.25 am

Day Trading Guide for April 8, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹896 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 880 865 913 925 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹880 levels

₹641 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 630 620 653 665 Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹630 levels

₹181 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 177 173 185 189 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock ITC moves above ₹185 levels

₹73 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 70 66 75 79 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹75 levels

₹1206 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1190 1170 1220 1240 Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of RIL. Buy in declines while retaining a stop-loss at ₹1,190 levels

₹186 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 177 170 195 205 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI advances above ₹195 levels

₹1775 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1750 1725 1800 1825 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of TCS moves beyond ₹1,800 levels

8875 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 8750 8650 9000 9100 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 8,750 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.22 am

Today’s pick: Hindalco Industries (₹104.6): Buy

Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Hindalco Industries at current levels. The stock sky-rocketed 17.7 per cent accompanied by extra-ordinary volume on Tuesday, breaking a key immediate resistance at ₹100.

Following a medium- and a short-term downtrend, it registered a 52-week low and found support at ₹85 in late March. Subsequently, it changed direction, triggered by positive divergence in the daily relative strength index and began to trend upwards. Read more on the technicals here

9.17 am

Opening bell: Equity benchmarks have started the day on a weak note, with the Nifty is trading around 8,700 level.

The Sensex is down 257 points at 29,809, while Nifty dropped 76 points at 8,715. About 532 shares have advanced, 356 shares declined, and 46 shares are unchanged.