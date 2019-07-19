Stocks

What to watch

Indigo, Bandhan Bank, L&T Tech results eyed

| Updated on July 18, 2019 Published on July 19, 2019

Bandhan Bank, Bhageria Industries, Dabur India, Dhanuka Agritech, Hindustan Zinc, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Indbank Merchant Banking, Interglobe Aviation, L&T Technology Services, L&T Finance Holdings, Mahindra CIE Automotive, JM Financials, Phillips Carbon Black, RBL Bank and Tokyo Plast International will declare their quarterly numbers for the period ended June 2019 on Friday. Focus will be on Interglobe, which is facing a management tussle.

