IndiGo shares rise 3% post Q4 results

Skip the queue, grab a bite and a cuppa on the go!
Passengers who don’t want to fly hungry can do just that before boarding their flight
Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo airline, rallied over 3 per cent in early trade on Tuesday, a day after the company posted a five-fold jump in profit after tax to Rs 589.6 crore for March quarter. The company had posted a profit of Rs 117.6 crore in the corresponding period of 2017-18.
Also read: IndiGo flies high with ₹590-crore Q4 profit
On the BSE, the stock opened on a positive note at Rs 1,705 and jumped 3.18 per cent to Rs 1,716 over its previous close. The scrip opened at Rs 1,698 and further rose 3.23 per cent to Rs 1,716 on the NSE.
The stock of IndiGo closed lower by 0.23 per cent at ₹1,659.10 at the BSE index.
InterGlobe Aviation on Monday said that its annual net profit for 2018-19 stood at Rs 156.1 crore, which was 93 per cent less than Rs 2,242.4 crore for the 2017-18 fiscal.
IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said, “Fiscal 2019 was a tough year for the airline industry in India because of high fuel prices, weak rupee and intense competitive environment. However, it is a tale of two halves for IndiGo, with the first half of the year incurring losses and the second half of the year experiencing a sharp recovery,” he added.
Passengers who don’t want to fly hungry can do just that before boarding their flight
David Hodges, India Country Manager, Virgin AtlanticMy favourite airport: London Heathrow T3What I like about ...
New airports have been coming up across India in recent times. But what actually goes into choosing the ...
The face of Indian agriculture has changed over the past few years. While the frequency of droughts has ...
Robust traction in many verticals and large-sized client additions are key positives for the company
The yellow metal will continue to consolidate between $1,265 and $1,300
The US President kicked off a trade war with China as the country's trade deficit with China hit record highs.
From tea parties to dinner diplomacy, coalition politics goes the whole hog to find and retain trusty allies ...
This week’s quiz is all about cars
“Well,” says Bins, “I’ve set you up to give a talk!” He’s just returned from his morning walk, which means I’m ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
As Tetra Pak unveils its future factory plans, it hopes the carton you drink out of will get smarter, more ...
American futurist Thomas Frey, founder of consulting, networking firm and think tank DaVinci institute, ...
Google properties are opening up for advertisers like never before. On Tuesday, at Google’s Marketing Live ...
From cricket to shipping, weather insights are helping enterprises stay one step ahead
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...
A woman’s temperament and patience might just serve as the right recipe to address political violence if ...
Forty-one year old Kanak Lata Haldar, a domestic help, claims she has not missed casting her vote in any ...