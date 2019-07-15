Company news: Indoco Remedies

Indoco Remedies has received a warning letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its oral dosages plant in Goa, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges. The inspection was carried out in January. The facility had received six observations in Form 483 and was classified as Official Action Indicated (OAI) in March. The company responded to these observations with a detailed remediation plan, the implementation of which is on-going. The company will respond to the warning letter within the stipulated time and is already working with cGMP consultant to ensure that the remediation activities are completed in line with the USFDA’s expectations, the company said. Shares of Indoco Remedies, which plunged to a low of ₹149.40 in early trade on the BSE, recovered to close at ₹171.20 against the previous day’s close of ₹169.10.