Indus Tower Stocks Today, Indus Tower Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers shares in focus as Vodafone Group is selling its remaining 3% stake to repay outstanding borrowings of around $101 million, secured against its Indian assets, the company said in a London stock exchange filing.
- December 05, 2024 10:15
Indus Towers in focus: Indus Tower shares feature among stocks that will see some action today
Vodafone Plc will sell 3 per cent stake in Indus Towers to clear its debt of $101 million or about ₹856 crore and use the residual amount to pay outstanding dues of its Indian venture Vodafone Idea. The transaction is valued at around ₹2,841 crore based on Wednesday’s closing price of Indus Towers stock at ₹358.75 apiece on the BSE. “Vodafone Group Plc announces that it has launched a placing of its remaining 79.2 million shares in Indus Towers Limited, representing 3 per cent of Indus’ outstanding share capital through an accelerated book build offering,” Vodafone said in a regulatory filing.
Report by KS Badri Narayanan of businessline | Read here
- December 05, 2024 10:02
Indus Towers shares in focus: Shares up 5%
Shares of Indus Towers rose nearly 5% from the previous close to hit a high of ₹375 on Thursday, a day after the UK-based telecom operator Vodafone Plc, a promoter entity of Vodafone Idea (Vi) announced selling its remaining stake in Indus Towers.
- December 05, 2024 10:00
Indus Towers shares in focus: Vodafone to sell remaining 3% stake in Indus Towers to repay $101 million debt
Vodafone Group is selling its remaining 3 per cent stake in Indus Towers to repay the company’s outstanding borrowings of around $101 million, secured against its Indian assets, the company said in a London stock exchange filing.
“Vodafone has launched a placing of its remaining 79.2 million shares in Indus Towers representing 3.0 per cent of Indus’ outstanding share capital through an accelerated book build offering (Placing),” said the company.
In June of this year, Vodafone announced the sale of 484.7 million shares in Indus Towers, representing 18 per cent of Indus’ share capital. At the time, the €1.7 billion raised in gross proceeds were used to repay the company’s outstanding bank borrowings secured against Vodafone’s Indian assets.
Report by Vallari Sanzgiri of businessline | Read here
