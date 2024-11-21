IndusInd Bank has announced today a strategic partnership with UNICEF to strengthen climate risk management and community resilience across five Indian districts.

The collaboration, formalised through a Statement of Intent, will focus on developing disaster-resilient communities in Dharashiv (Maharashtra), Begusarai (Bihar), Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu), Baran (Rajasthan), and Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh). The initiative is part of the bank’s Holistic Rural Development program’s Climate Action segment.

Key objectives include creating real-time monitoring systems, establishing early warning mechanisms, and providing advisory services to mitigate climate risks like droughts, floods, and heatwaves. The program will involve multiple stakeholders, including the CSR Trust for SDGs in India (CTSI), IIT Gandhinagar, Gorakhpur Environment Action Group, and Mission Samriddhi.

Srinivas Bonam, Head of Inclusive Banking Group, CSR & Sustainability at IndusInd Bank, emphasised the bank’s commitment to supporting vulnerable communities and promoting sustainable development. Arjan de Wagt from UNICEF India highlighted the partnership’s focus on enhancing climate-induced disaster resilience among rural communities.

The collaboration aims to support local governments in implementing climate solutions and building community resilience.