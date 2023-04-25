Shares of IndusInd Bank on Tuesday jumped nearly 2 per cent in the late morning trade after the firm registered a 46 per cent jump in its March quarter net profit at ₹2,043 crore.

The stock climbed 1.90 per cent to ₹1,123 apiece on the BSE.

The scrip also witnessed the same movement on the NSE, where it gained 1.86 per cent to ₹1,122.50.

In the late morning session, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 114.93 points or 0.19 per cent higher at 60,171.03 points.

On Monday, private sector lender Indusind Bank reported a 46 per cent jump in its March quarter net profit at ₹2,043 crore on a dip in provisions and stronger core income.

The core net interest income rose 17 per cent to ₹4,669 crore on a 21 per cent loan growth and a 0.08 per cent expansion in the net interest margin to 4.28 per cent, the Hindujas-promoted bank said in a regulatory filing.

Its other income came at ₹2,154 crore, up by 13 per cent when compared to the year-ago period, it added.