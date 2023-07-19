Shares of IndusInd Bank climbed nearly 4 per cent on Wednesday morning after the company reported a 30 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit in the April-June quarter.

The stock gained 3.81 per cent to hit its 52-week high of ₹1,443.35 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it jumped 3.82 per cent to reach its 52-week high of ₹1,443.40.

In the equity market, BSE Sensex climbed 321.91 points to reach its new all-time intraday peak of 67,117.05 in morning trade. The NSE Nifty gained 92.4 points to hit a record intraday high of 19,841.65.

IndusInd Bank on Tuesday reported a 30 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit in the April-June quarter at ₹2,124.50 crore, helped by core income growth and lower bad loan provisions.

In the reporting quarter, the bank's core net interest income grew 18 per cent to ₹4,867 crore on a 22 per cent increase in advances and a 0.08 per cent expansion in the net interest margin to 4.29 per cent.

The other income was up 14 per cent to ₹2,210 crore, while the overall deposits rose 15 per cent.

The overall provisions reduced to ₹991 crore -- the best in three years, as compared to ₹1,251 crore in the year-ago period.

On the asset quality front, the gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.94 per cent, as against 2.35 per cent in the year-ago period and 1.98 per cent in the March quarter.