October 25, 2024 12:25

IndusInd Bank reported a weak quarter on most fronts led by a) higher credit costs (which included contingent provision of INR 5bn, (0.15% of loans) b) NIM (calc.) decline of 15bps QoQ as MFI disbursements declined and c) slower fee momentum. Asset quality worsened led by consumer slippages at 1% of consumer loans (which included MFI slippages of INR 4bn) with GNPA inching up 9bps QoQ (to 2.11%) and NNPA increased to 0.64% (4bp QoQ). Management believes that while situation in microloan business continues to be challenging, it expects the same to improve swiftly towards end of FY25. Additionally, while non-MFI consumer slippages have inched up, mgmt. expects pull back in delinquencies in a seasonally stronger H2 of the FY. NIMs declined led by yield compression (primarily as disbursements in high yield products declined). While we appreciate IIB’s proactive stance on creating contingent buffers, we believe slower growth and clouded asset quality outlook will impact return profile of the bank and is likely to keep stock multiples under pressure in the near-term. We reduce earnings by -29%/-20% for FY25E/26E to factor NIM compression and higher credit costs. We now forecast RoAs of 1.3%/1.5% and RoEs of 11.1%/13% for FY25E/26E, respectively for IndusInd Bank. Swifter than anticipated normalization of microfinance asset quality is an upside risk to earnings. Our revised target price of INR 1380 values IIB at 1.4x FY26E P/BV. Maintain BUY.