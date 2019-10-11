What to watch: Infosys, Bajaj Consumer, ITI, Den results in focus

The respective boards of Bajaj Consumer Care, Den Networks, Infomedia Press, Infosys and ITI will meet on Friday to approve the financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. After Tata Consultancy Services’ second quarter net profit came in at ₹8,042 crore, slightly lower than analysts’ estimates, the Street has moderated their expectations on Infosys. Focus will also be on the performance of Bajaj Consumer Care that will throw light on FMCG firms.