Infosys co-founder S D Shibulal gets over 4 lakh shares as ‘gift’

Infosys co-founder S D Shibulal has received over 4 lakh shares of the company as a gift, as per a filing with the stock exchanges. This takes the total number of shares owned by him to more than 21.6 lakh shares, according to a regulatory filing.

Infosys, on Friday, informed the stock exchanges that "4,01,000 equity shares (representing 0.01 per cent) of Infosys Ltd by way of a gift as an off-market transaction on November 12, 2020" were given to Shibulal. The filing did not mention who gifted these shares. Shibulal now owns 21.66 lakh equity shares or 0.05 per cent of the company. The 4.01 lakh equity shares gifted to Shibulal amounts to ₹44.79 crore as of November 12, 2020.

In a separate regulatory filing, the stock exchanges were also informed that Shibulal's wife Kumari had gifted 4.01 lakh shares on the same day though the name of the recipient was not disclosed.

Shares of Infosys closed at ₹1,123.90 per share on Friday on the BSE.