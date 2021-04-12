Infosys hits 52-week high as Board to consider buyback proposal on April 14

The shares of Infosys Ltd recorded fresh highs on Monday as the Board of the company is set to consider a buyback proposal at its meeting to be held on April 14, 2021.

At 9:51 am, Infosys was trading at 1454.40 on the BSE, up 13.65 or 0.95 per cent. It opened at a 52-week high of 1480.00 as against the previous close of 1440.75.

ON the NSE, it was trading at 1,454.00, up 12.95 or 0.90 per cent. It hit a 52-week high of 1,477.55.

The company on Sunday announced that the board of directors of Infosys, on April 14, along with Q4 results, will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

The outcome of the Board meeting will be disseminated to the stock exchanges after the conclusion of the Board meeting.