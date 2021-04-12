Stocks

Infosys hits 52-week high as Board to consider buyback proposal on April 14

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 12, 2021

The shares of Infosys Ltd recorded fresh highs on Monday as the Board of the company is set to consider a buyback proposal at its meeting to be held on April 14, 2021.

At 9:51 am, Infosys was trading at 1454.40 on the BSE, up 13.65 or 0.95 per cent. It opened at a 52-week high of 1480.00 as against the previous close of 1440.75.

ON the NSE, it was trading at 1,454.00, up 12.95 or 0.90 per cent. It hit a 52-week high of 1,477.55.

The company on Sunday announced that the board of directors of Infosys, on April 14, along with Q4 results, will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

The outcome of the Board meeting will be disseminated to the stock exchanges after the conclusion of the Board meeting.

Published on April 12, 2021

