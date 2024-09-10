Infosys and Proximus Group announced a strategic collaboration today to enhance digital services and unlock new business opportunities. The partnership will leverage Proximus Group’s Digital Identity (DI) and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) solutions, combined with Infosys’ digital services.

The collaboration aims to drive innovation in omnichannel customer engagement and AI-driven digital assistants. It will also focus on enhancing digital security through robust DI and fraud protection solutions.

Antonietta Mastroianni, Chief Digital & IT Officer at Proximus siad, “By leveraging Infosys’ global reach and our expertise in CPaaS and DI Solutions, the collaboration will drive innovation and deliver superior customer experiences for our joint customers. We are confident that our mutual deep expertise and proven track record will be instrumental in this two-way partnership.”

Upendra Kohli, Executive Vice-President for Communication, Media, and Technology (Americas & Europe) at Infosys, expressed enthusiasm about strengthening the company’s partnership with Proximus.

The alliance is expected to strengthen both companies’ leadership in digital offerings and accelerate innovative solutions for business and residential customers in Belgium and abroad. This move aligns with Proximus Group’s ambition to become a worldwide leader in digital communications and Infosys’ commitment to next-generation digital services and consulting.