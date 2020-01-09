Infosys' Q3 results on January 10

Software major Infosys will begin the earnings season on January 10, as per the release to the BSE.

The stock was one of underperformers during the third quarter (October-December), falling more than 8 per cent as against Nifty IT, mainly due to a whistlblower complaint.

The stock was seen traded high at Rs 815 on October 11, 2019. It fell thereafter to a low of Rs 635 on October 24, 2019. Now, it got some support around those lower levels and gradually the stock is making an attempt for an upward movement.

At 11.55 am, the stock was quoted higher by Rs 11.45 or 1.50% at Rs 729.45 on the BSE today. Volumes traded were seen higher at 2.48 lakh shares against the two-week average quantity of 2.36 lakh shares