Infosys rises 4 per cent as deal wins power higher revenue outlook

Shares of Infosys Ltd went up 4.1 per cent at Rs 756.40.

The IT company raisesd its revenue forecast for the year, betting on upbeat client demand for its new-age digital services such as cloud, data and analytics

It lifted its revenue forecast for year ending March 2020 to between 8.5 per cent and 10 per cent on constant currency basis from 7.5 per cent to 9.5 per cent.

Infosys shares were up 13.7 per cent year-to-date.