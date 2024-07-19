Infosys Share Price / Stock Price Today Live Updates: Infosys stock has hit a 52-week on the NSE in early trade on Friday at ₹1,844. The company recorded its revenue at ₹39,315 crore in Q1 FY25, up from Q4 FY24’s revenue of ₹37,923 crore.
- July 19, 2024 10:26
Nuvama reiterates ‘Buy’ call on Infosys stock
Infosys delivered solid results (even adjusting for one-offs) and upgraded its guidance. Management appears upbeat about the recovery in growth profile, though a bit guarded too, as discretionary spends remain largely on hold. We reckon Infosys will benefit disproportionately in FY25/26—from revival in discretionary spends—just like it suffered disproportionately (versus peers) in FY24. We view it as one of the best ways to play the revival in IT sector over next few years. Retain ‘BUY’
Management sounded upbeat, anticipating a recovery in US-BFS and a stronger H1 than H2. We are raising FY25E/26E EPS marginally (< 2%). We are introducing FY27 estimates and rolling forward the valuation to 25x Sep-26E PE, yielding an increased TP of INR2,050 (earlier INR1,720); reiterate ‘BUY
- July 19, 2024 10:19
Motilal Oswal retains ‘Buy’ call on Infosys
INFO’s FY25 revenue growth guidance upgrade was largely driven by a one-time India business spike and inorganic impact, but strong deal wins should improve its medium-term growth outlook. It has maintained its margin guidance, but continues to see upside potential in the medium term, which we see as encouraging.
We expect INFO to be a key beneficiary of the acceleration in IT spending in the medium term. We value the stock at 25x FY26E EPS, implying a rounded TP of INR2,000. Retain BUY.
- July 19, 2024 10:18
Infosys stock in focus:
Shares of this IT major trade at ₹1,811.20 on the NSE, higher by 3.02% as at 10.15 am.
- July 19, 2024 10:16
Bernstein on Infosys: Maintain Outperform on Company, raise target price at Rs 2100/Sh from Rs 1650/Sh (Positive)
- July 19, 2024 10:11
- July 19, 2024 10:05
JM Financial on Infosys
INFO’s 1Q headline print was strong. Revenues grew 3.6% cc QoQ, exceeding expectations (JMFe: 2.1%). EBIT margin expanded 100bps QoQ (JMFe: 50bps). INFO raised its FY25 cc revenue growth guidance to 3-4% (from 1-3%). There were caveats though in all these numbers. Revenue/margin was aided by one-off benefit of 50bps/40bps. Revised guidance includes in-organic contribution (in-tech acquisition) of c.80bps (JMFe). These one-offs aside, we still find a lot of positives in the result. Core volumes grew after three quarters of decline. BFSI returned to sequential growth after six quarters. Management cited evidence of discretionary spend pick-up in BFS. Our TCV-Revenue waterfall model indicates stability in smaller deal revenues. Quality of revenue improved too. Services revenues (ex pass-through) grew 4.5% QoQ. Organic guidance uplift, though modest, seem driven more by management’s conservatism. Guide implies organic CQGR of 0-0.5% through FY25. Sustained deal momentum (Net new TCV up 83% YoY) and uptick in short-cycle deals should drive better growth. We build 5% growth and see high probability of upward revision in the guide. Better momentum flows into FY26/27E estimates driving 2-7% EPS upgrade for FY25-27E. For INFO at least, this seems like the beginning of earnings upgrade cycle. That should drive multiples higher. We now value the stock at 27x EPS (from 23x) – at 1-SD above its past-5 year median. Reiterate BUY with a revised TP of INR 2,010.
- July 19, 2024 10:04
- July 19, 2024 10:02
Brokerage
Nomura on Infosys
Buy Call, Target Raised To Rs 1,950
Q1FY25 Was An All-round Beat
Surprise Revenue Guidance Driven By Strong Start, Deal Wins, & Acquisition Integration
Project Maximus’ Impact On Margin Continues To Play Out
Raise Our FY25-26 EPS By Nearly 2-3%, Reiterate As Top Pick
Jefferies on Infosys
Buy Call, Target Raised To Rs 2,040
Q1 Beat Estimates, Driven By Strong Revenue Growth Of 3.6% QoQ
Co Has Raised Its FY25 Growth Guidance Which Seems Conservative In Context Of Strong Deal Wins
Initial Signs Of Recovery In BFSI, Strong Deal Wins Suggest The Worst Is Behind
All-Round Improvement In Operating Performance Suggest The Worst Is Behind
Raise Estimates By 3-4% & Expect Co To Deliver 10% EPS CAGR Over FY24-27
Bernstein on Infosys
Outperform Call, Target Raised To Rs 2,100
Delivered Its Strongest Beat In 10 Quarters In Q1 Across Revenue, Margin & EPS
FY 25 Revenue Guidance Was Raised To 3% To 4% YoY CC (From 1% To 3%)
Deal Momentum Was Strong At $4.1 Bn TCV With Net New Of 57
See Beginning Of An Upcycle Trend As Growth Recovers, BFSI Inflects & AI Deals Scale Up
JPM on Infosys
OW, TP Rs 1950
1Q perfect foil to a poor 4Q24, handsomely beating rev/margin/EPS/FCF &upgrading guide with some +ve one-off revenues/margins
Cos’ new revenue guidance of 3-4% parses out as 2.3-3.3% organic implies 0.8-1.5% CQGR
GS on Infosys
Buy, TP Rs 1870
1Q beat: Upside risks to guidance
INFY 1Q, coupled with commentary from some of its peers, suggest demand environment is incrementally getting better
Expect FY25E reve growth for Infy/sector to be c.400 bps higher vs FY24
CITI on Infosys
Buy, TP raised to Rs 1850
1Q revenue came in well above expectations; Deal TCV +87% yoy LTM.
Margins were slightly ahead, aided by one off.
- July 19, 2024 10:00
Infosys share price focus
Infosys stock traded at ₹1,800.80 on the NSE, higher by 2.43% as at 9.33 am.
