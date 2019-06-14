Infosys to announce Q1 results on July 12

Software services firm Infosys will announce its financial results for April-June quarter on July 12, according to a BSE filing.

“A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday and Friday, July 11 and 12, 2019 to consider the audited consolidated financial results of the company and its subsidiaries as per Indian Accounting Standards (INDAS) for the quarter ending June 30, 2019...,” Infosys said in the filing on Friday.

It added that the financial results will be presented to the board of directors on July 12 for their approval.

According to investor calendar available on the company’s website, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is slated to announce its June quarter numbers on July 9.

Wipro is expected to announce its results for the first quarter on July 17, as per information available on its website.