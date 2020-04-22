Broker's call: Infosys (Add)

ICICI Securities

Infosys (Add)

CMP: ₹633.05

Target: ₹695

Though Infosys did not draw parallels of Covid-19 with GFC for its business (like TCS and Wipro did) and shied away from hazarding any guess on the timelines and shape of potential recovery, Q4FY20 execution and commentary reinforced conviction in the company’s ability to defend or grow its wallet share in whatever the eventual scenario is likely to be. Solid supply side execution (93 per cent work from home; timely deal ramp-ups through remote onboarding even of rebadged employees, etc,), strong balance sheet ($3.6 billion net cash) and strong capabilities in digital (42 per cent of revenues now; up 32 per cent y-o-y in CC in Q4) should ensure that Infosys gains share through vendor consolidation, transformative cost takeout initiatives for clients or otherwise. Superior execution was reflected in strong new deal TCV of $920 million in Q4FY20 with many deals signed amidst the Covid-19 lockdown and even in April thus far.

Adjusted margins (details below) in Q4FY20 were in-line with expectations with free cash conversion being strong at 100 per cent of net income. Downgrade to ‘add’ given the reset in estimates but maintain preference for the stock over TCS.