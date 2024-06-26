The board of Inox Green Energy Services has approved raising of funds aggregating to ₹1,050 crore through preferential issue.
According to the stock exchange filing, the preferential issue pertains to 2,89,85,503 equity shares of face value ₹10 each at an issue price of ₹138 per share inclusive of a premium of ₹128 per share, aggregating upto ₹400 crore to non promoter entities; and upto 4,48,27,582 convertible warrants, each carrying a right to subscribe to one share of face value ₹10 each at a price of ₹145 per warrant inclusive of premium of ₹135 per equity share for each convertible warrant, from time to time, in one or more tranches, within a period of 18 months commencing from the date of allotment, aggregating upto ₹650 Crore to both promoter/ promoter group and non-promoter entities.
Shares declined by 1.36 per cent on the NSE to trade at ₹169.54 as of 2.29 pm.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.