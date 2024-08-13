Inox Wind Share Price / Stock Today Live Updates for August 13, 2024: Shares of Inox Wind Limited (IWL) have been rocketing post Q1 results. Inox Wind on Friday posted a ₹50 crore profit after tax during the June quarter on account of a surge in income. Its total revenue surged 85% to ₹651 crore from ₹352 crore in the year-ago period.
- August 13, 2024 10:47
- August 13, 2024 10:14
- August 13, 2024 10:13
Inox Wind Q1 results in focus
Inox Wind Limited (IWL) on Friday posted a ₹50 crore profit after tax during the June quarter on account of a surge in income.
It had reported a loss of ₹65 crore in the April-June quarter of the preceding financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.
The company’s total revenue surged 85 per cent to ₹651 crore from ₹352 crore in the year-ago period.
Devansh Jain, Executive Director, INOXGFL Group, said “The hard work of last several years has started to yield results. Also, IWL’s parent, IWEL has infused ₹900 crore recently, making the company net cash positive and strengthening the balance sheet to capitalise on the multidecadal opportunity in the Indian wind sector.” The company has an orderbook of around 2.9 gigawatt, IWL CEO Kailash Tarachandani said adding the company won orders of 611 MW in the ongoing FY25.
- August 13, 2024 10:12
Inox Wind shares traded at ₹226.65 on the NSE, higher by 8.68% as at 10.11 am.
- August 13, 2024 10:11
Inox Wind shares in focus: Inox Wind shares hit 52-week high today
Inox Wind shares have hit a 52-week high on the NSE and BSE at ₹236.95 and ₹237, respectively.
- August 13, 2024 10:09
Inox Wind stock in focus: Company secures new work order
Inox Wind Limited (IWL), wind energy solutions provider, has bagged an order for 51 MW from Everrenew Energy Private Ltd, a leading C&I player.
Shares rally 11.99% to trade at ₹233.56 on the NSE as at 9.28 am.
Published on August 13, 2024
