August 13, 2024 10:13

Inox Wind Limited (IWL) on Friday posted a ₹50 crore profit after tax during the June quarter on account of a surge in income.

It had reported a loss of ₹65 crore in the April-June quarter of the preceding financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company’s total revenue surged 85 per cent to ₹651 crore from ₹352 crore in the year-ago period.

Devansh Jain, Executive Director, INOXGFL Group, said “The hard work of last several years has started to yield results. Also, IWL’s parent, IWEL has infused ₹900 crore recently, making the company net cash positive and strengthening the balance sheet to capitalise on the multidecadal opportunity in the Indian wind sector.” The company has an orderbook of around 2.9 gigawatt, IWL CEO Kailash Tarachandani said adding the company won orders of 611 MW in the ongoing FY25.