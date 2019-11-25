Inox Wind zooms over 13 per cent after SECI grants extension for Gujarat project

Inox Wind shares on Monday surged over 13 per cent after the company got an extension from SECI for commissioning a wind power project in Gujarat.

Shares of the wind energy solutions provider were trading 8.82 per cent up at Rs 34.25 a piece on the BSE. On the NSE, the stock zoomed 13.57 per cent to Rs 36.40.

“Inox Wind has been granted a time extension by Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) for the scheduled commissioning date for the 5X50 MW ISTS connected wind power projects in Gujarat on account of a delay in operationalisation of long-term access by the Central Transmission Utility (CTU),” the company said in a BSE filing on Monday.

Inox Wind has already commissioned 200 MW at Dayapar, the filing said.

“SECI has also granted permission to the company to commission the balance 50 MW project, which is already under execution,” it added.