The shares of Inox Wind Limited were trading at ₹203.64 down by ₹2.92 or 1.41 per cent today on the NSE at 10.42 am.

InoxGFL Group unveiled ambitious growth plans during its December 2, 2024, investor presentation, targeting a four-fold increase in EBITDA within three years while positioning itself as a comprehensive player in the energy transition ecosystem.

The group, with a market capitalisation of approximately US $12 billion, has set aggressive targets across multiple sectors. In wind energy, Inox Wind Ltd (IWL) plans to scale up turbine delivery from 800 MW in fiscal year 2025 to 2 GW by fiscal year 2027, backed by a robust 3.4 GW order backlog.

The chemicals division, led by Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (GFL), is strategically focusing on battery materials, which is expected to become its largest revenue contributor. The company is investing significantly in an integrated battery materials production facility in Jolva, Gujarat, supporting 40 per cent of LFP cell production costs.

Financial strategies include maintaining independent capitalisation across divisions, with prudent capital allocation and a focus on long-term value creation. The group aims to expand its presence in emerging sectors like electric vehicles, energy storage systems, green hydrogen, and semiconductors.

With a 90-year legacy and strategic merger activities, InoxGFL is positioning itself as a potential leader in the global renewable energy and advanced materials landscape.