Insider trading: Infosys orders probe

Infosys on Wednesday said it will initiate an internal investigation after SEBI on Monday had barred eight entities, including two employees of Infosys, from the securities market for indulging in insider trading . The market regulator has passed interim directions against Venkata Subramaniam, senior principal, corporate accounting group; and Pranshu Bhutra, senior corporate counsel at the company, after it found insider trading activity ahead of June 2020 quarterly result announcement. As a result of the order, an internal investigation is being initiated and appropriate action will be taken on the conclusion of such investigation, Infosys said in a statement to the exchanges.