Interarch Building Products Limited, a major player in the Pre-Engineered Building industry, announced today that it has secured new orders worth ₹634 crore in the current financial year. The company reported orders of ₹341 crore in Q1 FY25 and ₹293 crore in Q2 FY25 up to September 14, 2024.

The shares of Interarch Building Products Limited were trading at ₹1,268.20 up by ₹86.70 or 7.34 per cent on the NSE today at 10.50 am.

Notable clients include Reliance Industries, Ampin Solar, and Ashok Leyland, with order values ranging from ₹10 crore to ₹114 crore. The company’s order book stood at ₹1,350 crore as of September 14, 2024.

Arvind Nanda, Managing Director of Interarch Building Products Limited, expressed satisfaction with the company’s performance, highlighting their ability to deliver pre-engineered building solutions across various sectors including Automotive, Renewables, and Semiconductors.

Interarch Building Products Limited, established in 1983, offers turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solutions, metal roofing and cladding systems, and innovative load-bearing wall framing systems for non-industrial buildings.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit