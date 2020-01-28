Stocks

InterGlobe Aviation shares jump over 3 per cent post Q3 earnings

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 28, 2020 Published on January 28, 2020

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation on Tuesday jumped over 3 per cent after the company reported a steep rise in profit after tax in the quarter ended December 2019.

The scrip climbed 3.23 per cent to Rs 1,541.20 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it gained 3 per cent to Rs 1,541.

The parent of the country’s largest airline IndiGo on Monday reported a steep rise in profit after tax at Rs 496 crore in the three months ended December 2019, mainly helped by higher income.

The company had a profit after tax of Rs 185.2 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Its total income climbed to Rs 10,330.2 crore in the latest December quarter from Rs 8,229.3 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

