Invesco MF launches Global Consumer Trends Fund of Fund

Invesco Mutual Fund has launched Global Consumer Trends Fund of Fund, an open-

ended scheme investing in Invesco Global Consumer Trends Fund. The NFO will be open for subscription till December 18.

The Fund will invest 95-100 per cent of its assets in shares of Invesco Global Consumer Trends Fund, a Luxembourg domiciled Invesco fund, which invests 70-100 per cent of its assets in a global portfolio of equity securities of companies focused on discretionary consumer needs of individuals.

The digital revolution which we live in today has inspired a new age of convenience. It has changed the way consumers not only in India but across the world shop, travel, spend their leisure time and engage with their family & friends. Companies, which have embraced these changing trends are today household names globally and show potential for growth in the future too. The Underlying Fund covers a wide range of investment themes – from e-commerce, entertainment, Internet services, autonomous driving to active lifestyles and invests in companies such as Amazon, Netflix, Uber, Electronic Arts, Nintendo etc. that are boosted by the technology-driven changes in consumer lifestyles and offers

targeted exposure to global companies that may benefit from changed consumer trends.

Saurabh Nanavati, Chief Executive Officer, Invesco Mutual Fund said investors should consider geographical diversification, which often gets less spotlight than perhaps it should as different markets perform differently. Not only geographic diversification reduces portfolio risk, it also presents unique investment opportunities and has the potential to enhance portfolio returns, he said.