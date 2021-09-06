Stocks

Invest19 plans to launch gateway for NRIs to invest in Indian stock market

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 06, 2021

The trading platform is set to launch one-click feature for NRIs

To make the Indian stock market accessible to NRIs, Invest19 on Monday said it is planning to launch a gateway for such investors by November-December this year.

Theonline multi-broker trading platform is going to launch a one-click investment feature for NRIs, where they can actively take part in the Indian stock market, without being present in the domestic territory of the country, the company said in a statement.

Kaushlendra Singh Sengar, Founder and CEO at Invest19 said there is a certain percentage of the Indian population staying outside India, who till now does not have easy access to the stock market in India. Recently, we have seen a surge in emigrating population thus increasing NRIs. There is no such platform available for them, where they can actively invest in the Indian stock market, he added.

According to him, countries like the US, UK, Australia have more than 1 per cent population of Indian origin, Canada has over 4 per cent population of Indian origin. "In the time of globalisation and global-local, we must come up with creative ideas like Invest19's feature for NRIs, that will erase the virtual boundaries for financial participation in their home nation," he added.

Published on September 06, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

stock market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like