Invest19 plans to launch gateway for NRIs to invest in Indian stock market

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
To make the Indian stock market accessible to NRIs, Invest19 on Monday said it is planning to launch a gateway for such investors by November-December this year.
Theonline multi-broker trading platform is going to launch a one-click investment feature for NRIs, where they can actively take part in the Indian stock market, without being present in the domestic territory of the country, the company said in a statement.
Kaushlendra Singh Sengar, Founder and CEO at Invest19 said there is a certain percentage of the Indian population staying outside India, who till now does not have easy access to the stock market in India. Recently, we have seen a surge in emigrating population thus increasing NRIs. There is no such platform available for them, where they can actively invest in the Indian stock market, he added.
According to him, countries like the US, UK, Australia have more than 1 per cent population of Indian origin, Canada has over 4 per cent population of Indian origin. "In the time of globalisation and global-local, we must come up with creative ideas like Invest19's feature for NRIs, that will erase the virtual boundaries for financial participation in their home nation," he added.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
Recently, customs officials at Kannur airport in Kerala seized gold worth ₹15 lakh concealed as paste within ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...