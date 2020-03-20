Investor wealth jumps ₹6.32 lakh cr as markets rally after falling for 4 days

Rolls-Royce announces Dawn Silver Bullet collection car
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
Investor wealth jumped by ₹6,32,362.29 crore on Friday as markets made a strong comeback after four days of massive fall. With the rise in the BSE benchmark index, which advanced 1,627.73 points or 5.75 per cent, the market valuation of BSE-listed companies jumped ₹6,32,362.29 crore to ₹1,16,09,143.29 crore at close of trade on Friday.
“Markets managed to gain nearly 6 per cent on Friday, thanks to the rebound in global indices and hopes of stimulus package from the government. In-line with the benchmark index, sectoral indices also ended higher and the broader market too closed with gains,” Religare Broking Ltd VP - Research Ajit Mishra said. Today’s surge could just be a recovery due to oversold positions, he added.
Investor wealth witnessed an erosion of ₹19.49 lakh crore in four days prior to Friday. The benchmark index dropped 5,815.25 points in four days.
On Friday, 28 companies from the BSE 30-share index constituents closed with gains, led by ONGC, UltraTech Cement, HUL, RIL and TCS, rising up to 18.58 per cent. Rally in RIL and TCS shares was most instrumental in taking the markets higher.
At the BSE, 1,448 companies advanced, while 1,007 declined and 150 remained unchanged. In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap index rose 4.18 per cent and 4.03 per cent, respectively.
“Tracking positive sentiments in the global markets, Indian indices closed up by around 6 per cent. It was in sync with Asian and European markets and was more of a relief rally driven by technicals rather than any fundamental change in outlook,” according to Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services. “Hopes of further stimulus from central banks across the world to contain the economic damage boosted global markets. The broader market indices were also up by around 4 per cent,” he added.
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
India has added problems on its plate, such as unsold BS-IV stocks
The 2020 Tata Harrier is far more refined, gets an auto gearbox and offers buyers what they’ve been asking for
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
With global central banks upping the ante and announcing emergency measures to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, the ...
The stock of Exide Industries gained 5 per cent with good volume on Thursday. Investors with a short-term ...
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...