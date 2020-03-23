Stocks

Investor wealth plummets over ₹10 lakh cr in first hour of trade

PTI | Updated on March 23, 2020 Published on March 23, 2020

New Delhi, Mar 23 Investor wealth plummeted by over ₹10 lakh crore in the first hour of trade on Monday as the equity markets went into a tailspin and sank 10 per cent.

Rising cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) has hit market sentiment negatively, with the equity markets starting the week with a massive selloff.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped by ₹10,29,847.17 crore to ₹1,05,79,296.12 crore just before the trading was halted for 45 minutes.

Markets took a heavy beating as the BSE benchmark index plunged 2,991.85 points or 10 per cent -- its lower circuit limit.

All the constituents from the BSE 30-share index witnessed selling led by Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance, tanking up to 19.98 per cent.

All the sectoral indices too traded with heavy losses led by bank, realty and finance.

Market heavyweights RIL tumbled 11.57 per cent and TCS tanked 5.84 per cent.

