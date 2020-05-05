Investor wealth tumbles Rs 6.98 lakh crore in two days of market fall

Digital divide will hurt girls
Some government schools in Maharashtra are sending online activities to children through WhatsApp and other ...
Investors witnessed a wealth erosion of ₹6,98,419.77 crore in two days as benchmark indices fell. The BSE benchmark ended at 31,453.51, down 261.84 points or 0.83 per cent on Tuesday. The BSE barometer had tanked 2,002.27 points or 5.94 per cent on Monday.
Following the two-day fall in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies plunged by ₹6,98,419.77 crore to ₹1,22,43,201.05 crore.
“Markets traded volatile with benchmark indices closing negative. Losses were led by financials. Markets are trading uncertain regarding the impact of lockdown measures and its effect on earnings,” Geojit Financial Services Head of Research Vinod Nair said.
In the broader market, the mid-cap and small-cap indices dropped 0.97 per cent each.
“The benchmark indices ended with a cut of over half a per cent, in line with the previous day’s slide. Initially, the bias was slightly on the positive side, thanks to firm global cues. However, gains fizzled out in no time as the day progressed,” Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd said.
“We feel the muted earnings combined with looming uncertainty over the economic situation due to extended lockdown have started haunting the participants,” Mishra added.
State Bank of India was the top laggard among the 30-share BSE gauge pack, falling by 4.64 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank and ICICI Bank.
On the other hand, M&M, PowerGrid, ONGC and Reliance Industries were among the major gainers.
Sectorally, BSE realty, bankex, finance, healthcare, capital goods, FMCG and industrials indices fell up to 2.97 per cent.
Some government schools in Maharashtra are sending online activities to children through WhatsApp and other ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
An ambitious project fights for social inclusion of transgenders
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
Significant moderation in the growth of motor insurance business that was already under pressure, slowdown in ...
The May futures contract of aluminium on the MCX has slipped below the lower boundary of the range (₹131 to ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...