IPO market needs a desperate boost as proceeds fall 5-year low since January

Indian Airlines: A glorious innings that gave India wings
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
India may need a saviour for its initial public offering market, with proceeds raised since January falling to a five-year low.
The eight companies that have listed in 2020 have raised just $7.3 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Their deal size has been tiny – $900,000 on average, with Hindprakash Industries Ltd’s $1.6 million share sale being the largest. Their performance has also been far from stellar as their shares have climbed 1.8 per cent on average, weighed by offer size, compared with a 5 per cent advance in the MSCI India Small Cap Index through the last close.
The coronavirus outbreak has thrown a spanner in IPO works in India, as investors grapple with the market uncertainty that comes with it, said Pranav Haldea, a Managing Director at Prime Database Group, a capital-market database provider. “Certain issuers have adopted a wait-and-watch approach to see if the budget announcement of February 1 has any major impact on their business.”
On the bright side, a series of billion-dollar initial share sales are in the pipeline. The most high-profile deal is the privatization of state-run behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India, which could fetch as much as 900 billion rupees ($12.6 billion).
Then there’s Tower Infrastructure Trust, which filed for an IPO of as much as $3.5 billion, and SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd., backed by State Bank of India and Carlyle Group, which is targeting a listing of about $1.3 billion.
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
