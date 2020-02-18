Stocks

IPO market needs a desperate boost as proceeds fall 5-year low since January

Bloomberg | Updated on February 18, 2020 Published on February 18, 2020

India may need a saviour for its initial public offering market, with proceeds raised since January falling to a five-year low.

The eight companies that have listed in 2020 have raised just $7.3 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Their deal size has been tiny – $900,000 on average, with Hindprakash Industries Ltd’s $1.6 million share sale being the largest. Their performance has also been far from stellar as their shares have climbed 1.8 per cent on average, weighed by offer size, compared with a 5 per cent advance in the MSCI India Small Cap Index through the last close.

The coronavirus outbreak has thrown a spanner in IPO works in India, as investors grapple with the market uncertainty that comes with it, said Pranav Haldea, a Managing Director at Prime Database Group, a capital-market database provider. “Certain issuers have adopted a wait-and-watch approach to see if the budget announcement of February 1 has any major impact on their business.”

On the bright side, a series of billion-dollar initial share sales are in the pipeline. The most high-profile deal is the privatization of state-run behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India, which could fetch as much as 900 billion rupees ($12.6 billion).

Then there’s Tower Infrastructure Trust, which filed for an IPO of as much as $3.5 billion, and SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd., backed by State Bank of India and Carlyle Group, which is targeting a listing of about $1.3 billion.

Published on February 18, 2020
initial public offering
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
From March 27, Shree Cement ‘in’, YES Bank ‘out’ from Nifty-50