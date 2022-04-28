IPO screener: Campus Activewear issue closes today

Mumbai, April 28 The initial public offering (IPO) of the lifestyle-oriented sports and athleisure footwear company Campus Activewear closes for subscription today.

The IPO has been subscribed 3.21 times so far.

The IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers has been subscribed 0.13 times. It has received good response from non-institutional and retail investors. The portion reserved for non institutional investors has been subscribed 5.67 times while that reserved for retail investors has been subscribed 3.94 times. Employee reserved portion has been subscribed 1.42 times.

Half of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional bidders and 35 per cent for retail investors.

The company had set the price band for the IPO at ₹278 to ₹292 per equity share. The lot size is 51 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 51 equity shares and in multiples of 51 equity shares thereafter.

Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO

The initial public offering of the multi-speciality pediatric and obstetrics and gynaecology hospital chain Rainbow Children’s Medicare opened for subscription on Wednesday.

The IPO was subscribed 0.29 times on day one.

The portion reserved for qualified institutional investors was subscribed 0.10 times while that for non-institutional investors was subscribed 0.11 times The portion reserved for retail bidders was subscribed 0.48 times.The employee reservation portion was subscribed 0.07 times.

The company has fixed the price band at ₹516 to ₹542. Bids can be made for a minimum of 27 equity shares and in multiples thereafter. The ₹1,582 crore initial share sale will close on April 29.

Half the offer has been reserved for qualified institutional investors, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors, and the rest 35 per cent, for retail bidders.The offer also includes employee reservation portion of 3 lakh shares not exceeding 5 per cent of the post-offer paid-up equity share capital.