IPO Screener: Data Patterns IPO subscribed 7.68 times at end of Day 2

The ₹700-crore Supriya Lifesciences will open for subscription to public on Thursday. The issue, which will close on Monday, comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth ₹200 crore and an offer-for-sale of ₹500 crore by promoter Satish Waman Wagh.

While the price band has been fixed as ₹265-274 a share, investors can bid for a minimum of 54 shares.

₹315cr from anchor investors

The active pharmaceuticals ingredients manufacturer on Wednesday raised ₹315 crore from 18 anchor investors on Wednesday. The company has allotted 1,14,96,351 shares at ₹274 a share to marquee investors such as Dovetail India Fund, Cohesion MK Best Ideas, Hornbill Orchid India Fund, Volrado Venture Partners Fund, Optimix Wholesale Global, and Societe Generale. Besides, domestic investors such as Nippon Life, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Abakkus Growth Fund and Reliance General Insurance also participated in the anchor book.

Utility of funds

The fresh issue money will be utilised for capital expenditure requirements, and repaying of debts.

The company has reserved 75 percent of its offer for qualified institutional buyers, 10 percent for retail investors, and the remaining 15 percent for non-institutional investors.

Data Patterns: Retail investors portion subscribed 12.42 times

The IPO of Chennai-based Data Patterns (India), a vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider catering to the indigenously developed defence products industry, continues to see a strong response from investors..

The price band for the offer has been fixed as ₹555–585 a share and the market lot is 25 equity shares.

At the end of day 2, retail portion was subscribed 12.42 times, non-institutional category received bids for 5.20 times and QIBs by 0.92 per cent.

Issue details

The public issue comprises a fresh issue of ₹240 crore and an offer for sale of 59,52,550 equity shares by promoter and individual selling shareholders.

The company has raised ₹176 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share by allotting 30.16 lakh shares at ₹585 a share.

The anchor book has seen a strong participation from domestic mutual funds (HDFC MF, ICICI Pru MF, Axis MF, Kotak MF, Birla MF, Nippon MF, FT MF, Tata MF, PGIM MF and IIFL MF), life insurance companies (HDFC Life and Tata AIA Life) and other institutional investors (Nomura Funds, White Oak Capital and Enam).

Data Patterns’ core competencies include design and development across electronic hardware, software, firmware, mechanical, product prototype besides its testing, validation and verification. Its involvement has been across radars, underwater electronics/communication and other systems, electronic warfare suites, avionics, small satellites, automated test equipment, COTS and programmes catering to Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, Light Utility Helicopter, BrahMos and other communication and electronic intelligence systems.

HP Adhesives issue subscribed 3.48 times

The ₹126-crore HP Adhesives initial public offering, which opened for subscription on Wednesday, was subscribed 3.48 times, thanks to a strong a response from retail investors.

The public offer comprises a fresh issue of 41.40 lakh equity shares (₹113.44 crore) and an offer for sale of 4.57 lakh equity shares (₹12.53 crore) by selling shareholder Anjana Haresh Motwani.

The price band for the offer is at ₹262-274 a share and the market lot is 50 shares.

On Tuesday, HP Adhesives raised ₹56.68 crore from three anchor investors - Coeus Global Opportunities Fund, 3 Sigma Global Fund and AG Dynamic Funds - by allotting 20.68 lakh shares at ₹274.

At the end of day 1, retail portion was subscribed 18.57 times, non-institutional category by 0.38 per cent while QIBs are yet to subscribe.

While 75 per cent is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, non-institutional bidders and retail investors can bid for 15 per cent and 10 per cent respectively.

The company plans to use the issue proceeds for working capital requirements and expansion of production capacity at the existing manufacturing facility at Narangi (Maharashtra). The fresh issue money will also be utilised for expansion of existing installed capacities for existing product lines; and addition of new products to the existing product portfolio.