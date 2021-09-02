IPO Screener: Day 2 for Vijaya Diagonostic, Ami Organics

Vijaya Diagnostic subscribed 30 per cent on day 1

The ₹1,895-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Hyderabad-based Vijaya Diagnostic Centre was subscribed 30 per cent on the first day. The Issue will close on September 3. The company has fixed the price band for the issue at ₹522-531 a share.

Qualified institutional buyers’ portion received bids for 23 per cent, while retail investors quota got 46 per cent. On the other hand, NIIs have shown little interest and their subscription was just 0.01 per cent.

Ahead of the issue, Vijaya Diagonistic on Tuesday raised ₹566.12 crore from anchor investors. The company has finalised allocation of about 1.07 crore shares at ₹ 531 a share to host of anchor investors who included Fidelity International, India Fund Inc, Aberdeen, Goldman Sachs, Axis MF, Aditya BIrla Sun Life, SBI MF, Nippon Life and Mirae MF for their various schemes.

The IPO is a complete offer for sale (OFS) by the selling shareholders - promoter Dr S Surendranath Reddy, and investors Kedaara Capital AIF and Karakoram Capital AIF 1.

The market lot is 28 shares.

Ami Organics IPO subscribed twice

Ami Organics initial public offering, which consists of a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹200 crore an offer-for-sale of up to ₹370 crore by existing shareholders including one of the promoters, was subscribed 1.90 times. The price band is set at ₹603-610 a share and the issue will close on Friday.

The company on Tuesday raised ₹170.89 crore from anchor investors at ₹610 a share.

Qualified institutional buyers’ portion received bids for 1.39 times, while retail investors quota got 2.82 times. On the other hand, NIIs have portion received bids for 40 per cent.

The market lot is 24 shares.

It has already raised ₹100 crore through a pre-initial public offering placement with marquee investors.

Naapbooks BSE SME public issue

The initial public offering of cloud-based accounting and business process solutions start-up Naapbooks opens at BSE-SME platform. The company looks to raise ₹3.99 crore at a price band of ₹71-74.

Naapbook has been incubated at the Centre for Advancing and Launching Enterprises (CrAdLE) under the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad. It is the first to be listed from the CrAdLE’s basket of incubatees. The company’s issue, which opened on September 1 for subscription, will close on September 6. The promoters are diluting 29.07 per cent of their equity shareholding.

Founded by promoters Ashish Jain, Abhishek Jain and Yaman Saluja, Naapbooks provides business process solutions including e-auction, Aadhaar-based payment solution, e-voting, order management solution for small businesses.

Market lot is 1,600 shares.

Platinumone Business Services @ ₹92

The ₹3.88-crore IPO of Platinumone Business Services will open for subscription today on BSE-SME. The issue will close on September 7. The issue comes with a fixed price of ₹92 a share. Funds raised will be used for working capital to fund growth and corporate purpose.

The company offers 4.22 lakh fresh shares.

Market lot is 1,200 shares