IPO Screener: Devyani, Krsnaa, Windlabs, Exxaro listing today

Deyvani International: The shares of the company will be listed on the stock exchanges after the successful IPO. The company has fixed the price at ₹90 a share.

The ₹1,838 crore public issue of Devyani International, the operator of KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee, which closed for subscription on August 6, was subscribed 116.70 times. Devyani International IPO came out with a price band of ₹86-90 a share.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹440 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 15.53 crore shares by the investor and promoter. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed almost 39.48 times while HNIs and QIBs portions received bids for 213.06 times and 95.27 times. Even, employee portion got subscribed by 4.70 times.

Ahead of the issue, the company has raised ₹824.87 crore from anchor investors by allotting 9.16 crore shares at ₹90 a share.

Krsnaa Diagnostics

Krsnaa Diagnostics' public issue, which comprises a fresh issue of ₹400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 85.25 lakh shares by existing selling shareholders, was subscribed so far by 64.38 times. Krsnaa Diagnostics fixed the IPO price at ₹954, the upper end of the price band of ₹ 933-954. Through the IPO, it raised ₹1,214. crore.

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed almost 42 times while HNIs portion received bids for 116.30 times. Quota for QIB received bids for almost 50 times while employee portion managed to receive its full quota.

The company had raised ₹537 crore from anchor investors by allotting 56.29 shares at a price of ₹954 a share.

Windlas Biotech

The Windlas Biotech has fixed the IPO, which was subscribed by 22.44 times, price at ₹460. The manufacturer of pharmaceutical formulations’ IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹165 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 51.42 lakh shares. The IPO came out with a price band of ₹448-460 per share. The issue garnered ₹401.50 crore.

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed almost 24.22 times while HNIs portion received bids for 15.73 times; QIB portion got 24.4 times.

The company had raised ₹120.46 crore by allotting 26.18 lakh shares at ₹460 apiece to 22 funds including ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), UTI MF, Sundaram MF, Kuber India Fund, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Elara India Opportunities Fund and Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance Company.

Exxaro Tiles

The IPO of Exxaro Tiles, which plans to raise about ₹161 crore, through a fresh issue of ₹134.23 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 22.38 lakh shares, was subscribed 22.65 times. The company has fixed a price at ₹120, upper end of the price band of ₹118-120. The company had raised ₹161 crore through the IPO.

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 40 times while HNIs and QIBs portions received bids for 5.36 times and 17.67 times. Employee portion got 2.53 times.

Vitrified tiles manufacturer has raised ₹23.68 crore from two anchor investors on Tuesday, ahead of issue opening.