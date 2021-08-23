IPO Screener: Nuvoco Vistas listing today

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Shares of Nirma group company Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd will make a listing on Monday. The ₹5,000 crore IPO was subscribed 1.71 times during August 9-11, thanks mainly to qualified institutional buyers, whose reserved portion was subscribed 4.23 times.
The issue price has been fixed at ₹570 a share, upper end of the price band of ₹560-570. Both non-institutional investors at 66 per cent and retail investors at 73 per cent were under subscribed.
The public offer of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation comprised a fresh issue of ₹1,500 crore and an offer for sale of ₹3,500 crore by promoter Niyogi Enterprise. The net proceeds from fresh issue will be utilised for repaying of debts.
Also read: Nuvoco Vistas, CarTrade issues close today
Nuvoco Vistas had raised ₹1,500 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO. Over 40 investors have participated in the anchor book including marquee foreign portfolio investors and domestic investors. The company allotted nearly 2.63 crore equity shares at an upper band of ₹570 a share to anchor Investors.
Among the domestic investors included SBI MF, SBI Life Insurance, IPru MF, Nippon MF, Axis MF, HDFC Life, Mirae MF, Franklin Templeton MF, Premji Invest and SBI Pension Fund.
Foreign portfolio investors such as APG AM, CI Funds, TT International, Carmignac and Wells Capital, among others, had also participated in the anchor book.
Nuvoco Vistas is one of the largest cement companies in India. As of March 2021, the company had 11 cement plants with a consolidated installed manufacturing capacity of 22.32 mtpa. The company has a dedicated construction development and innovation centre located in Mumbai.
Also read: Aptus Value, Chemplast Sanmar issues open today
This NABL-accredited facility serves as the incubation centre for innovative products across the cement, ready mix concrete and modern building materials businesses.
ICICI Securities Limited, Axis Capital Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, JP Morgan India Private Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the book running lead managers to the offer.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
Priya Sarukkai Chabria’s Sing of Life crafts a novel way to approach the Nobel Laureate’s Gitanjali
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...