IPO Screener: Nuvoco Vistas listing today

Shares of Nirma group company Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd will make a listing on Monday. The ₹5,000 crore IPO was subscribed 1.71 times during August 9-11, thanks mainly to qualified institutional buyers, whose reserved portion was subscribed 4.23 times.

The issue price has been fixed at ₹570 a share, upper end of the price band of ₹560-570. Both non-institutional investors at 66 per cent and retail investors at 73 per cent were under subscribed.

The public offer of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation comprised a fresh issue of ₹1,500 crore and an offer for sale of ₹3,500 crore by promoter Niyogi Enterprise. The net proceeds from fresh issue will be utilised for repaying of debts.

Nuvoco Vistas had raised ₹1,500 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO. Over 40 investors have participated in the anchor book including marquee foreign portfolio investors and domestic investors. The company allotted nearly 2.63 crore equity shares at an upper band of ₹570 a share to anchor Investors.

Among the domestic investors included SBI MF, SBI Life Insurance, IPru MF, Nippon MF, Axis MF, HDFC Life, Mirae MF, Franklin Templeton MF, Premji Invest and SBI Pension Fund.

Foreign portfolio investors such as APG AM, CI Funds, TT International, Carmignac and Wells Capital, among others, had also participated in the anchor book.

About Nuvoco

Nuvoco Vistas is one of the largest cement companies in India. As of March 2021, the company had 11 cement plants with a consolidated installed manufacturing capacity of 22.32 mtpa. The company has a dedicated construction development and innovation centre located in Mumbai.

This NABL-accredited facility serves as the incubation centre for innovative products across the cement, ready mix concrete and modern building materials businesses.

ICICI Securities Limited, Axis Capital Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, JP Morgan India Private Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the book running lead managers to the offer.