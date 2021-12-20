IPO Screener: Supriya Lifesciences issue closes today

The ₹700-crore Supriya Lifesciences IPO will close for public subscription today. The issue, which opened for subscription to public on Thursday, was subscribed over 5.69 times on Day 2. The IPO comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth ₹200 crore and an offer-for-sale of ₹500 crore by promoter Satish Waman Wagh.

While the price band has been fixed as ₹265-274 a share, investors can bid for a minimum of 54 shares.

Retail investors remain bullish

At the end of day 2, retail portion was subscribed 25.38 times, while the quota for QIBs and Non-institutional category saw a subscription of 0.53 time and 2.90 times.

Anchor investors

The active pharmaceuticals ingredients manufacturer on Wednesday raised ₹315 crore from 18 anchor investors on Wednesday. The company has allotted 1,14,96,351 shares at ₹274 a share to marquee investors such as Dovetail India Fund, Cohesion MK Best Ideas, Hornbill Orchid India Fund, Volrado Venture Partners Fund, Optimix Wholesale Global, and Societe Generale. Besides, domestic investors such as Nippon Life, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Abakkus Growth Fund and Reliance General Insurance also participated in the anchor book.

Utility of funds

The fresh issue money will be utilised for capital expenditure requirements, and repaying of debts.

The company has reserved 75 percent of its offer for qualified institutional buyers, 10 percent for retail investors, and the remaining 15 percent for non-institutional investors.

Shriram fixes IPO price at ₹118

Shares of Shriram Properties will be listed at the stock exchanges on Monday. The company has fixed the IPO price at ₹118, at the upper end of the price band. The company raised ₹600 crore through the issue.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Shriram Properties was subscribed 4.60 times. While the QIB portion was subscribed 1.85 times, those of non institutional investors was subscribed 4.82 times and that of retail individual investors by 12.72 times. Employees’ segment too was subscribed 1.25 times.